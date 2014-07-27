(Adds details to tea)

By Liam Morgan

SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 27 Under-fire captain Alastair Cook battled to an unbeaten 82 as England reached 186 for one at tea on the first day of the third test against India on Sunday.

Cook, dropped on 15 after winning the toss, shared a steady unbroken second-wicket partnership of 131 with Gary Ballance who was 72 not out at the interval.

The only wicket fell before lunch when Mohammed Shami tempted Sam Robson into an awkward prod outside off stump which was taken at third slip by Ravindra Jadeja, who had earlier dropped an equally simple chance offered by Cook.

Robson's departure for 26 ended an opening stand of 55 and England took lunch on 78 for one.

The Indian fast bowlers looked more dangerous at the beginning of the afternoon session as debutant Pakaj Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar found their length with greater consistency.

Ballance survived a few scares, including a close caught behind call, and several deliveries whistled past the outside edge, but gradually he settled in to provide Cook with sensible support.

Cook, who hit eight fours, started to show the class and temperament that have been missing from his recent performances as he edged towards a first test century in 28 innings.

India, who lead the series 1-0, made two changes to the side that won the second test at Lord's as Singh came in for the injured Ishant Sharma and Rohit Sharma replaced Stuart Binny.

England opted for three changes as wicketkeeper Jos Buttler replaced Matt Prior, Chris Jordan took the place of Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes was preferred to Liam Plunkett. (Editing by Ed Osmond)