SOUTHAMPTON, England, July 30 James Anderson took his first five-wicket haul for more than a year as England bowled India out on Wednesday to stay in charge on the fourth day of the third test at Southampton.

Anderson, celebrating his 32nd birthday, finished with figures of five for 53 as he removed both Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Mohammed Shami in the space of six balls, before captain Alastair Cook opted to bat again despite dismissing India for 330, 40 runs adrift of the follow-on target.

After losing opener Sam Robson (13) and Gary Ballance (38), who fell to the last ball of the session, England reached 80-2 at lunch, leading by 319 as they bid to level the five-match series.

Ian Bell will join Cook (29) after the break.

The potent pace unit of Stuart Broad (3-66) and Anderson continued where they had left off on Tuesday evening, bowling with speed and swing.

Anderson tempted Dhoni into a pull-shot that went off a glove to Jos Buttler, who showed agility behind the stumps throughout, before he removed Shami in similar fashion.

It was no less than a revived England deserved, having dominated India with bat and ball for three days.

Cook, who reclaimed some form with 95 in the first innings, looked confident at the crease, although England suffered an early setback when Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivered a beauty which Robson nicked to Shikhar Dhawan at slip.

Ballance, playing with style and intent, found the boundary at all angles including a six that he despatched down the ground before he was the victim of another poor umpiring decision, given out despite no hint of an edge off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

