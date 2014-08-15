LONDON Aug 15 England's fast bowlers tore through India's top order again to put the touring side in desperate trouble on 43 for five at lunch on the first day of the fifth test at The Oval on Friday.

Although India's collapse was not quite as dramatic as when they slumped to eight for four in the last test, England's success fully justified their captain Alastair Cook's decision to bowl first after winning the toss on an overcast morning.

James Anderson struck in the first over, dismissing Gautam Gambhir for a golden duck when the left-hander tried to leave an outswinger and edged the ball to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Cheteshwar Pujara never looked comfortable, crawling to four off 19 balls before he was bowled by Stuart Broad, who was named in the England side despite breaking his nose in the last test.

Virat Kohli hit the first boundary off the bat after 55 minutes of play but, on six, he left a straight ball from Chris Jordan and was adjudged lbw.

Ajinkya Rahane, on nought, got a leading edge in Jordan's next over and the bowler held a sharp return catch to reduce India to 28 for four.

Opener Murali Vijay batted 92 minutes for 18 runs before he prodded tamely at a full delivery from Chris Woakes and edged a catch to Joe Root at third slip.

Captain MS Dhoni, who rescued India in the last test at Old Trafford with a defiant 71, survived to take lunch on six not out with Stuart Binny on four.

England, 2-1 up in the series, named the same team that won the fourth test while India made two changes, bringing in Binny for Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Ishant Sharma for Pankaj Singh.