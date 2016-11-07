MUMBAI Nov 7 Factbox on the five-test series between India and England, which starts at Rajkot on Wednesday:
FIXTURES (all start at 0400 GMT):
1st test - Nov. 9-13, Rajkot
2nd test - Nov. 17-21, Visakhapatnam
3rd test - Nov. 26-30, Chandigarh
4th test - Dec. 8-12, Mumbai
5th test - Dec. 16-20, Chennai
INDIA
Test rankings: 1
Captain: Virat Kohli
Coach: Anil Kumble
Squad: Gautam Gambhir, Murali Vijay, Karun Nair, Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Hardik Pandya
ENGLAND
Test rankings: 4
Captain: Alastair Cook
Coach: Trevor Bayliss
Squad: Cook, Moeen Ali, Zafar Ansari, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Jake Ball, Gary Ballance, Gareth Batty, Stuart Broad, Jos Buttler, Ben Duckett, Steven Finn, Haseeb Hameed, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, James Anderson.
HEAD TO HEAD:
Total: 112
England wins: 43
India wins: 21
Draws: 48
In India:
Total matches: 55
India wins: 15
England wins: 13
Draws: 27
LAST FIVE TESTS:
2014 - England won by an innings & 244 runs, The Oval
2014 - England won by an innings & 54 runs, Manchester
2014 - England won by 266 runs, Southampton
2014 - India won by 95 runs, Lord's
2014 - Match drawn, Nottingham (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)