MUMBAI Dec 12 Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up six wickets in England's second innings as India clinched the five-match series with a victory by an innings and 36 runs on the fifth day of the fourth test at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.

It was the 24th five-wicket haul for the world's top-ranked test bowler and the seventh 10-wicket haul after the 30-year-old also took six wickets in England's first innings.

England, who resumed on 182 for six, were bundled out for 195, 33 minutes into the final day.

The fifth and final test will be played in Chennai from Friday with the hosts leading 3-0 in the series. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)