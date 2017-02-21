NEW DELHI Feb 21 Factbox on the four-test series between India and Australia, which starts at Pune on Thursday:

FIXTURES (all start at 0400 GMT):

1st test - Feb. 23-27, Pune

2nd test - March 4-8, Bengaluru

3rd test - March 16-20, Ranchi

4th test - March 25-29, Dharamsala

INDIA

Test ranking: 1

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Anil Kumble

Squad: Kohli, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishant Sharma, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Karun Nair, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Abhinav Mukund, Hardik Pandya

Recent form:

Beat Bangladesh in one-off home test

Beat England 4-0 in five-match home series

Beat New Zealand 3-0 in three-match home series

Beat West Indies 2-0 in four-match away series

AUSTRALIA

Test ranking: 2

Coach: Darren Lehmann

Captain: Steve Smith

Squad: Smith (captain), David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Usman Khawaja, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Wade, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Jackson Bird, Nathan Lyon, Stephen O'Keefe, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson

Recent form:

Beat Pakistan 3-0 in three-match home series

Lost to South Africa 2-1 in three-match home series

Lost to Sri Lanka 3-0 in three-match away series

Beat New Zealand 2-0 in two-match away series

HEAD TO HEAD:

Total: 90

Australia wins: 40

India wins: 24

Draws: 25

Tied: 1

IN INDIA:

Total matches: 46

India wins: 19

Australia wins: 12

Draws: 14

Tied: 1

Last eight tests:

Sydney Jan, 2015 Drawn

Melbourne Dec, 2014 Drawn

Brisbane Dec, 2014 Australia won by four wickets

Adelaide Dec, 2014 Australia won by 48 runs

Delhi March, 2013 India won by six wickets

Mohali March, 2013 India won by six wickets

Hyderabad March, 2013 India won by an innings and 135 runs

Chennai Feb, 2013 India won by eight wickets (Compiled by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)