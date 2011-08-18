(Updates at close)
* England reach 75-0 before the rain
* Last two sessions washed out
By John Mehaffey
LONDON, Aug 18 Rain frustrated England's bid for
a series whitewash over India on Thursday when play was washed
out after lunch on the opening day of the fourth test at the
Oval.
Openers Andrew Strauss (38 not out) and Alastair Cook (34
not out) put on 75 in an unbroken first wicket partnership
against an under-strength attack when the rain which had been
lurking around south London all morning finally descended.
India, who relinquished their number one ranking to England
after being thrashed in the first three tests in the four-match
series, lost their best remaining bowler before the start of
play.
Left-arm pace bowler RP Singh, who had not played a test for
more than three years, replaced Praveen Kumar, who injured his
ankle in the third test at Edgbaston.
Initial reports said Kumar had dropped out after injuring
his right thumb in Birmingham but the Indian management issued a
statement during the scheduled tea interval saying his problem
was an injury to his left ankle.
India's leading bowlers, left-arm pace bowler Zaheer Khan
and off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, are also injured.
Strauss elected to bat after winning the toss, marking the
first time in the series that the opposition side has not been
inserted, and England's only moment of real uncertainty before
lunch came when their captain was hit on the helmet by Ishant
Sharma.
Strauss had made a late decision to pull a short-pitched
ball off the front foot when he was on 24.
Singh took the new ball and an lbw appeal against Cook was
rejected when umpire Simon Taufel decided the ball was going
over the stumps. The left-hander edged the next delivery through
the slips to the boundary.
Strauss also collected his first boundary through the slips
off Sharma who bowled an accurate line and occasionally troubled
the batsmen with late movement off the pitch.
He was replaced at the Pavilion end by Shanthakumaran
Sreesanth and Strauss profited from a full pitched delivery on
the leg stump to take a boundary through mid-wicket.
In the following over from Singh, Cook rocked on to the back
foot to smack the ball to the point boundary. Strauss on-drove
Sreesanth handsomely through mid-on for another four.
Sreesanth strayed leg-side again and Cook took a further
boundary then played the shot of the morning, a cover-drive off
Sharma for four.
The rain started to fall half an hour into the lunch break
and Australian umpires Taufel and Rod Tucker finally called play
off at 1600 GMT with the pitch area fully covered and the
floodlights on.
