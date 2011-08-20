(Updates at close)
* Bell completes first test double hundred
* Dravid stands firm as Swann takes three
By John Mehaffey
LONDON, Aug 20 England overcame the loss of the
afternoon session to rain on Saturday to put India on the rack
again and set themselves up for a series whitewash on the third
day of the fourth and final test at the Oval.
At the close of play India were reeling at 103 for five in
reply to England's 591 for six declared with Rahul Dravid, the
only one of their celebrated batsmen to live up to his
reputation this series, unbeaten on 57.
Off-spinner Graeme Swann, who has endured a unproductive
series so far, had taken three for 27 from 10 overs when play
finally ended on a sun-bathed evening.
During the morning session, Ian Bell completed his first
test double century and overtook team mate Alastair Cook at the
top of the year's test runs' table.
Bell, who resumed on 181, brought up his 200 with his 20th
boundary, a deft glance to leg off Shanthakumaran Sreesanth. His
previous best was 199 against South Africa at Lord's three years
ago.
He was finally lbw to Suresh Raina after more than eight
hours at the crease with 23 fours and successive sixes off
leg-spinner Amit Mishra. Bell has now compiled 950 runs this
year with five centuries at an average of 118.75.
Ravi Bopara helped Bell add 61 for the sixth wicket and at
the declaration he was unbeaten on 44.
Bopara, who has replaced the injured Jonathan Trott for the
final two tests of the English summer, failed in his only
innings at Edgbaston where England went 3-0 up in the series and
took over from India as the world's top ranked side.
Nightwatchman James Anderson was the first batsman to depart
on Saturday, caught for 13 at second slip by Vangipurappu Laxman
off Sreesanth.
Sreesanth followed up in his next over with the wicket of
Eoin Morgan for one on the day he was named as the England
captain for a one-day match against his native Ireland. Morgan
was caught behind by Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
RECORD PARTNERSHIP
Bell was again in exquisite touch, playing a glorious
on-drive for four before he departed after missing a sweep
against Raina's occasional off-spin.
Virender Sehwag, who was dismissed first ball in both
innings at Edgbaston after returning from injury, slashed
successive boundaries off Anderson's first over but was then
palpably lbw to the final delivery.
Laxman did not linger, scoring only two before edging Stuart
Broad to Matt Prior behind the stumps.
Sachin Tendulkar was hit on the helmet before he had scored,
hit again on his arm and dropped by Tim Bresnan on 14, a
difficult caught and bowled opportunity, after getting his
customary standing ovation when he came to the crease.
He appeared to be settling down nicely in pursuit of his
elusive 100th international century when he drove Swann wristily
to the point boundary. But an attempted sweep off the next ball
went from his glove to his shoulder and lobbed up behind the
stumps where Anderson ran back to accept an easy catch.
Tendulkar and Dravid added 55 for the third wicket to
overtake West Indies' openers Gordon Greenidge and Desmond
Haynes as the world's most prolific partnership. They have
scored 6,520 runs between them since coming together for the
first time in 1996.
Raina lingered for 42 minutes without getting off the mark
when he was smartly stumped by Matt Prior. Swann turned the ball
sharply past the left-hander and after several replays the third
umpire Steve Davis decided no part of the batsman's foot had
been behind the line when Prior lifted the bails.
Nightwatchman Ishant Sharma lasted nine balls before he
became Swann's third victim, pushing a simple catch to Cook at
short-leg.
Dravid was again pressed into the opening batsman's role
after Gautam Gambhir sustained a mild concussion when his head
hit the ground in an unsuccessful attempt to catch Kevin
Pietersen on Friday. An Indian team statement said he had
undergone a medical examination on Saturday after complaining
that he still felt unwell.
