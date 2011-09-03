LONDON, Sept 3 Rain ruined the first one-day international between England and India on Saturday with the match at Durham being abandoned when the hosts were on 27 for 2 chasing India's 274 for seven.

The umpires called the game off at 1630 GMT when rain began falling again after England were set a revised target of 164 to win from 20 overs.

India, who were thrashed 4-0 in the test series by England, could at least take some heart from a reasonable batting effort with Parthiv Patel scoring 95 before becoming James Anderson's 200th one-day international victim.

Fellow opener Ajinkya Rahane also managed 40 in an opening stand of 82 with Patel while Virat Kohli scored a fluent half century for the visitors who suffered a blow when Rohit Sharma retired hurt with a broken finger from a Stuart Broad fizzer.

Suresh Raina blasted a couple of sixes in his 38 off 29 balls while MS Dhoni managed 33 off 36 but England stemmed the flow of runs towards the end of the innings.

In reply Alastair Cook and Craig Kieswetter fell cheaply to Praveen Kumar before rain intervened. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)