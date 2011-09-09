By John Mehaffey
| LONDON, Sept 9
LONDON, Sept 9 England survived some anxious
moments to complete a three-wicket victory over India under a
full moon at the Oval on Friday night in a rain-reduced third
one-day international.
Chasing 218 from 43 overs under the Duckworth/Lewis system
after an hour's rain break in the day-night match, England
survived a wobble in mid-innings to get over the line with seven
balls to spare.
England lead 2-0 in the five-match series after the first
game was rained out. The teams meet again at Lord's on Sunday
and in Cardiff next Friday.
World Cup champions India, who lost their place at the top
of the world rankings during a 4-0 whitewash in the test series,
rallied from 58 for five to reach 234 for seven from their 50
overs.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, an injury replacement for
Gautam Gambhir, stroked the ball beautifully to score 78 from 89
deliveries. He added 112 with captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (69)
and 59 from 31 balls with Ravichandran Ashwin (36 not out).
Alastair Cook asked India to bat after winning the toss and
won an immediate reward when Ajinkya Rahane, who had scored 155
from 120 balls in his three previous one-day internationals, was
dismissed without scoring, caught behind prodding at James
Anderson's fourth delivery of the day.
Anderson then ran out Rahul Dravid (2), swooping from
mid-off to pick up the ball and throw down the stumps at the
batsman's end in one motion.
Dravid, who had been late starting after Parthiv Patel had
pushed the ball into the off and then hesitated before running,
looked distinctly unimpressed with his partner's calling,
swishing his bat in irritation as he to the pavilion.
Patel did not linger, departing for three when Anderson
uprooted his off-stump and Virat Kholi (7) edged Anderson to
give wicketkeeper Craig Kieswetter his second catch and compound
India's misery.
Dhoni smacked his second ball for four and Suresh Raina
launched Anderson into the crowd for the only six of the
innings. Raina reached 21 before he tried to swipe Broad to leg
and was caught behind.
RESCUE ACT
With the innings in disarray, Dhoni and Jadeja batted with
skill and judgment.
Jadeja drove Broad lavishly through extra cover then struck
the pace bowlers for consecutive boundaries and sliced Graeme
Swann to the third man boundary.
Dhoni dismissed Ravi Bopara to the boundary with a wristy
flick and brought up his half-century from 69 balls to a huge
cheer from the substantial Indian contingent in the crowd.
The singles continued to come freely but neither batsmen
could penetrate the field and 11 overs were bowled without a
boundary before Jadeja leg glanced Anderson for a four to bring
up his half-century.
Dhoni skied a low full toss from Tim Bresnan to Cook at
mid-off and Jadeja was caught by Ian Bell off Jade Dernbach but
India still took 51 from the batting powerplay and 84 from the
final 10 overs.
England began brightly with Kieswetter lofting Praveen Kumar
for six over the mid-wicket boundary, sweeping a second to fine
leg from the same bowler and driving a third off Munaf Patel
over long-off.
He lost Cook lbw to Patel for 23 off the last ball of the
compulsory powerplay, after the pair had put on 63 off 62 balls
for the first wicket, and survived a straightforward
caught-and-bowled chance to Patel on 41.
Kieswetter went to 51 when he was comprehensively bowled
middle stump by slow left-armer Jadeja. Jonathan Trott (11)
followed five balls later, bowled by off-spinner Ashwin by a
delivery which slid past the outside of his bat.
Rain began to fall and the players left the field with
England 95 for three, sufficient for victory under the
Duckworth/Lewis method for deciding rained-out matches.
On their return Ian Bell was run out for 23 when
wicketkeeper Dhoni threw down the stumps and Ben Stokes, who
struck a six but who could make little of the spinners, was
bowled for 20 trying to sweep Ashwin.
India were back in the game but Bopara (40) and Tim Bresnan
(28) took advantage of the slippery ball and wet outfield to add
60 for the seventh wicket and set up an ultimately comfortable
victory.
(Editing by Martyn Herman; To query or
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double click on the news link below:
for all sports stories