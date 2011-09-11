By John Mehaffey
LONDON, Sept 11 England completed a series
victory over world champions India on Sunday after the fourth
one-day international at Lord's ended in a Duckworth/Lewis tie
on Sunday when rain forced the players off the field with seven
balls remaining.
The result was decided by a boundary catch when Ravi Bopara
attempted to clear the ropes to complete his first one-day
international century.
He was well held by Ravindra Jadeja in the deep for 96 to
reduce England to 270 for eight from 48.5 overs in reply to
India's 280 for five.
The teams left the field immediately afterwards with no more
play possible and Bopara's dismissal meant the teams were tied
on the Duckworth/Lewis method for deciding rain-reduced matches.
England still took a 2-0 in the five-match series after the
first game was rained out.
They meet for the final time in Cardiff next Friday with
India yet to record a single international win in the English
summer after they were whitewashed 4-0 in the test series.
"We got ourselves into a great situation but I think a tie
was fair result," England captain Alastair Cook said at the
post-match presentations.
Bopara's highest one-day score followed an innings of 40 in
a winning cause at the Oval last Friday. He was dropped from the
test side during the 2009 Ashes series but fought his way back
this year after Jonathan Trott was injured.
Ajinkya Rahane (38) and Parthiv Patel (27) gave India a
sound start, scoring 65 from 13.3 overs, with Rahane striking
Steven Finn for six followed by two consecutive boundaries.
Both fell to Stuart Broad in consecutive overs and the
introduction of Graeme Swann was even more successful.
In his opening over, the off-spinner had Virat Kohli caught
behind for 16 and Rahul Dravid followed three balls later,
caught and bowled for 19.
DHONI RESCUE
India were in trouble at 110 for four in the 26th over but
captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (78 not out), as he had at the
Oval, played with a sensible mixture of defence and measured
aggression in combination with Suresh Raina (84 not out) to turn
the innings around.
Raina top-edged a deliberate four and swiped Anderson into
the crowd over mid-wicket to bring up his half-century and the
pair were still together when Broad started the final over of
the innings.
Dhoni pulled the first delivery for six over mid-wicket and
the bowler pulled up in pain after his second, clutching his
right tricep. He left the field and Finn bowled the remaining
four balls, dismissing Raina to capture his only wicket of the
innings.
Craig Kieswetter and Alastair Cook both gifted their wickets
within the first six overs when England began their reply.
Kieswetter on 12 gave himself room to belt RP Singh over the
inner circle but skied the ball and was caught by Jadeja at
extra-cover. Cook perished for the same score in similar
fashion.
Ian Bell eschewed risk in a composed innings of 54 with only
three boundaries, adding 98 from 121 balls with Bopara. Bopara
also took no chances, picking up singles and playing one
delicate sweep to the fine-leg boundary.
He continued to manipulate the ball skilfully both sides of
the pitch, losing Ben Stokes for seven and Tim Bresnan for a
belligerent 27.
Swann, promoted in place of the injured Broad, played the
aggressor's role, clumping from 31 in a partnership of 50 when
he was run out by a direct hit by bowler Munaf Patel, followed
immediately by Bopara's dismissal.
