Aug 25 The opening one-day international in a five-match series between England and India was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Bristol on Monday due to heavy rain.

Umpires made the decision to cancel the game after downpours throughout the night and morning left standing water on the outfield.

India, world champions in the 50-over format of the game, are looking to take revenge on their hosts after England won the test series 3-1 earlier in the summer. (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Justin Palmer)