UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Aug 25 The opening one-day international in a five-match series between England and India was abandoned without a ball being bowled in Bristol on Monday due to heavy rain.
Umpires made the decision to cancel the game after downpours throughout the night and morning left standing water on the outfield.
India, world champions in the 50-over format of the game, are looking to take revenge on their hosts after England won the test series 3-1 earlier in the summer. (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Justin Palmer)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams