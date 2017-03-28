DHARAMSALA, India, March 28 India beat Australia by eight wickets in the fourth and final test to seal a 2-1 series victory at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.

Needing just 106 runs to win with all 10 wickets intact at the start of the fourth day, the hosts eased past their target before lunch for the loss of just two batsmen.

Opener Lokesh Rahul made 51 not out, while stand-in skipper Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 38. (Editing by John O'Brien)