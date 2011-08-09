(Refiles to fix byline, no change to text)
By Richard Sydenham
BIRMINGHAM, England, Aug 9 (Reuters)A rampant England team
brimming with confidence go into the third test against India on
Wednesday primed to claim the victory that would secure the
world number one ranking from their opponents.
England, 2-0 up in the four-match series, will be without
prolific batsman Jonathan Trott because of a shoulder injury,
while India will miss their two most experienced bowlers, seamer
Zaheer Khan and spinner Harbhajan Singh.
India, top of the rankings for almost two years, have never
won at Edgbaston in five tests at the venue, losing four and
drawing once.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni's men will have to raise their game
with a revamped bowling attack, though batsman Virender Sehwag
may return after shoulder surgery.
"(Zaheer) will be a big loss as he's the leader of their
attack, he's such a skilful bowler, especially in English
conditions, he always bowls well here," England fast bowler
James Anderson told Sky Sports.
"It is a big loss for them but we can't get carried away
with one individual going home because they've got strength in
depth and we know that whoever replaces him will have quality
and we've got to look to get the better of him.
"They won't want to lose the series and if they've got any
chance of staying in the series they know they have got to win
this week. We know they are going to come hard at us and we've
got to try and match that. It's their number one spot that they
are defending so they have got a lot to play for."
Leg-spinner Amit Mishra and Zaheer's fellow left-arm paceman
Rudra Pratap Singh are expected to come into the team, while a
batsman will also be omitted if Sehwag is deemed fit enough to
make his return to test action.
England will have to change their team as Essex batsman Ravi
Bopara has come into a 12-man squad for Trott.
Bopara seems likely to play as England are not expected to
revert to a five-man bowling attack including both Tim Bresnan
and Chris Tremlett who missed the last match with a hamstring
injury.
Bresnan did his chances of retaining his place no harm in
Nottingham by scoring 90 in the second innings and taking a
test-best five for 48 to help seal the win.
"It's an ideal opportunity for me," Bopara said. "I know
it's come off the back of an injury to one of our main players
but nevertheless it's an opportunity for me.
"I'm chuffed to bits that I've been given the opportunity
and I can't wait to start on Wednesday. I'm coming into a great
side.
"We're not No. 1 yet, that's obviously the aim. It's a great
team to play for, there's some great players and they've done a
fantastic job."
(Editing by Ed Osmond)