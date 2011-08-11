By Richard Sydenham
| BIRMINGHAM, England
BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 11 Alastair Cook
notched his 19th test century as England reached 319 for two at
tea on the second day of the third test against India at
Edgbaston on Thursday.
Cook was 129 not out at the interval after captain Andrew
Strauss was dismissed for 87 off a no-ball that was not spotted
and Ian Bell for 34. Kevin Pietersen was unbeaten on 36.
England had moved past India's first innings 224 to lead by
95 runs and with bright blue skies and no breeze and eight
wickets still in hand, they are well placed to take an
unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series.
Cook moved ahead of David Gower, Michael Vaughan and
Pietersen in the test centurions' list. He is now level with
Strauss and Len Hutton with only five Englishmen in front of
them.
The ease of England's run spree was demonstrated by the
normally cautious Cook, who reverse-swept leg-spinner Amit
Mishra for three runs just after lunch.
Strauss's otherwise fluent innings that lasted 176
deliveries was ended when he tried to sweep Mishra only to
manage a deflection off his pad and on to the leg stump.
Strauss, seeking his first test century at home in two
years, would not be pleased that Mishra had over-stepped but
Australian umpire Simon Taufel did not notice. The openers put
on 186 for their fourth-highest partnership.
Cook went to three figures with a single to mid-wicket,
reaching the milestone from 213 deliveries. He now has seven
centuries from his last 13 test matches.
Bell took England into the lead with his sixth four,
courtesy of a flick through mid-wicket off the back foot from a
short ball from Mishra.
Although he was dropped on 30 by Rahul Dravid, low down at
first slip off Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, he failed to go on.
Praveen Kumar bowled him with a delivery that swung away and
knocked over his off stump.
Pietersen had faced 41 balls, which included a six over long
on off the suffering Mishra, who had conceded 85 runs from 21
overs, with eight no-balls.
England, who won at Lord's and Trent Bridge, will go to
number one in the test world rankings if they win this match.
