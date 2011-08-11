BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 11 Alastair Cook notched his 19th test century as England reached 319 for two at tea on the second day of the third test against India at Edgbaston on Thursday.

Cook was 129 not out at the interval after captain Andrew Strauss was dismissed for 87 off a no-ball that was not spotted and Ian Bell for 34. Kevin Pietersen was unbeaten on 36.

England had moved past India's first innings 224 to lead by 95 runs and with bright blue skies and no breeze and eight wickets still in hand, they are well placed to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

Cook moved ahead of David Gower, Michael Vaughan and Pietersen in the test centurions' list. He is now level with Strauss and Len Hutton with only five Englishmen in front of them.

The ease of England's run spree was demonstrated by the normally cautious Cook, who reverse-swept leg-spinner Amit Mishra for three runs just after lunch.

Strauss's otherwise fluent innings that lasted 176 deliveries was ended when he tried to sweep Mishra only to manage a deflection off his pad and on to the leg stump.

Strauss, seeking his first test century at home in two years, would not be pleased that Mishra had over-stepped but Australian umpire Simon Taufel did not notice. The openers put on 186 for their fourth-highest partnership.

Cook went to three figures with a single to mid-wicket, reaching the milestone from 213 deliveries. He now has seven centuries from his last 13 test matches.

Bell took England into the lead with his sixth four, courtesy of a flick through mid-wicket off the back foot from a short ball from Mishra.

Although he was dropped on 30 by Rahul Dravid, low down at first slip off Shanthakumaran Sreesanth, he failed to go on. Praveen Kumar bowled him with a delivery that swung away and knocked over his off stump.

Pietersen had faced 41 balls, which included a six over long on off the suffering Mishra, who had conceded 85 runs from 21 overs, with eight no-balls.

England, who won at Lord's and Trent Bridge, will go to number one in the test world rankings if they win this match.

