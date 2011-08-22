MUMBAI Aug 22 Opener Virender Sehwag and paceman Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of the limited-overs series against England due to injuries, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) said on Monday.

Uncapped top order batsman Ajinkya Rah and promising pace bowler Varun Aaron would replace them, BCCI secretary N. Srinivasan said in a statement.

Sehwag needed two more weeks to completely recover from an ear infection and would continue rehabilitation to build up his throwing and bowling fitness, the statement added.

Sharma had suffered a ligament injury during the third test at Birmingham and would undergo intense rehabilitation to prevent recurrence of the pain in his left ankle.

The 50-overs world champions, who are trailing 3-0 in the four-test series, will play a Twenty20 and five one-day internationals in England.