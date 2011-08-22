* Pair miss limited-overs series

* Rahane and Aaron brought in (Adds details, quotes)

MUMBAI Aug 22 Opening batsman Virender Sehwag and paceman Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of the forthcoming limited-overs series against England due to injury.

Uncapped batsman Ajinkya Rahane, 23, and promising 21-year-old pace bowler Varun Aaron will replace the pair, Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary N Srinivasan said in a statement on Monday.

Sehwag, who missed the first two tests following shoulder surgery, will continue rehabilitation to build up his fitness and also needs two weeks to recover from an ear infection.

"Sehwag suffered from labyrinthitis of the left ear on July 24. Although his condition has improved he continues to experience headaches," the statement said.

Sharma, who has led the Indian pace attack in the absence of Zaheer Khan, suffered an ankle ligament injury in the third test in Birmingham earlier this month and needs treatment.

India have grappled with injuries throughout the trip.

Zaheer, who had to leave the field on the first day of the opening test at Lord's, was ruled out of the tour due to hamstring and ankle problems.

Sehwag's regular opening partner, Gautam Gambhir, missed the second test with a bruised arm which forced a batting order reshuffle.

Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and batsman Yuvraj Singh were also ruled out for the rest of the tour after suffering injuries in the second test at Nottingham.

The 50-overs world champions will play a Twenty20 against England in Manchester on Aug. 31 before starting a series of five one-day internationals. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien and Tony Jimenez. To query or comment on this story, email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)