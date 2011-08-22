* Pair miss limited-overs series
* Rahane and Aaron brought in
(Adds details, quotes)
MUMBAI Aug 22 Opening batsman Virender Sehwag
and paceman Ishant Sharma have been ruled out of the forthcoming
limited-overs series against England due to injury.
Uncapped batsman Ajinkya Rahane, 23, and promising
21-year-old pace bowler Varun Aaron will replace the pair,
Indian cricket board (BCCI) secretary N Srinivasan said in a
statement on Monday.
Sehwag, who missed the first two tests following shoulder
surgery, will continue rehabilitation to build up his fitness
and also needs two weeks to recover from an ear infection.
"Sehwag suffered from labyrinthitis of the left ear on July
24. Although his condition has improved he continues to
experience headaches," the statement said.
Sharma, who has led the Indian pace attack in the absence of
Zaheer Khan, suffered an ankle ligament injury in the third test
in Birmingham earlier this month and needs treatment.
India have grappled with injuries throughout the trip.
Zaheer, who had to leave the field on the first day of the
opening test at Lord's, was ruled out of the tour due to
hamstring and ankle problems.
Sehwag's regular opening partner, Gautam Gambhir, missed the
second test with a bruised arm which forced a batting order
reshuffle.
Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and batsman Yuvraj Singh were
also ruled out for the rest of the tour after suffering injuries
in the second test at Nottingham.
The 50-overs world champions will play a Twenty20 against
England in Manchester on Aug. 31 before starting a series of
five one-day internationals.
(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien and Tony
Jimenez. To query or comment on this story, email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)