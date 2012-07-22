HAMBANTOTA, July 22 Sri Lanka fast bowler Nuwan
Kulasekara will miss the rest of the five-match one-day
international series against India after injuring his groin in
Saturday's opener.
Team manager Charith Senanayake said on Sunday that the
extent of Kulasekara's injury was not yet known but confirmed
the player will not take any further part in the series.
"We cannot get a scan here in Hambantota. We will get a scan
done when we reach Colombo and see the extent of the injury and
for how long he will be out," he said.
A replacement for Kulasekara will be named shortly, added
Senanayake.
Kulasekara injured himself while attempting to catch Indian
batsman Virender Sehwag in the 11th over while fielding at
mid-off during the first game, won by India.
The second match takes place on July 24 at Hambantota.
