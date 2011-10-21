MUMBAI Oct 21 Paceman Umesh Yadav has been ruled out of the remaining two one-day internationals against England after suffering a hand injury during the match in Mohali.

Abhimanyu Mithun will replace the 23-year old for the last two ODIs in Mumbai (Oct. 23) and Kolkata (Oct. 25), the Indian cricket board said in a statement.

Yadav injured the webbing on his left hand on Thursday while stopping a Jonathan Trott shot from going to the boundary, India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni told reporters after the match.

India, the world champions in 50-over cricket, have already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Ian Ransom)