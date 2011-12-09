NEW DELHI Dec 9 Pace bowler Varun Aaron
on Friday became the second Indian cricketer to be ruled out of
the away test series against Australia because of an injury.
"Varun Aaron has been ruled out of the test series against
Australia due to a stress reaction in his lower back. He will be
undergoing a rehabilitation programme at the NCA (National
Cricket Academy)," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)
secretary Sanjay Jagdale said in a statement.
Fellow right-arm pace bowler R Vinay Kumar, who has played
15 one-day internationals but is yet to make his test debut,
would replace Aaron in the team for the series, Jagdale added.
Earlier this week, India named Abhimanyu Mithun as the
replacement for Praveen Kumar, who was ruled out with a
fractured rib.
The four-match series starts with the Boxing Day test at
Melbourne on Dec 26.
