NEW DELHI Dec 9 Pace bowler Varun Aaron on Friday became the second Indian cricketer to be ruled out of the away test series against Australia because of an injury.

"Varun Aaron has been ruled out of the test series against Australia due to a stress reaction in his lower back. He will be undergoing a rehabilitation programme at the NCA (National Cricket Academy)," Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Sanjay Jagdale said in a statement.

Fellow right-arm pace bowler R Vinay Kumar, who has played 15 one-day internationals but is yet to make his test debut, would replace Aaron in the team for the series, Jagdale added.

Earlier this week, India named Abhimanyu Mithun as the replacement for Praveen Kumar, who was ruled out with a fractured rib.

The four-match series starts with the Boxing Day test at Melbourne on Dec 26.

