BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 10 England fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Tim Bresnan each claimed four wickets as India were bowled out for 224 after tea on the first day of the third test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an enterprising 77 from 96 deliveries to boost his team's total after they had slipped to 111 for seven.

Broad took four for 53 from 17 overs and Bresnan four for 62 off 20.

England captain Andrew Strauss asked India to bat after winning the toss for the first time in the four-match series.

(Reporting by Richard Sydenham, Editing by John Mehaffey)