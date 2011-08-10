Cricket-India declare first innings on 687-6
Feb 10 Hosts India piled up 687 for six before declaring their first innings after tea on day two of their one-off test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.
BIRMINGHAM, England Aug 10 England fast bowlers Stuart Broad and Tim Bresnan each claimed four wickets as India were bowled out for 224 after tea on the first day of the third test at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored with an enterprising 77 from 96 deliveries to boost his team's total after they had slipped to 111 for seven.
Broad took four for 53 from 17 overs and Bresnan four for 62 off 20.
England captain Andrew Strauss asked India to bat after winning the toss for the first time in the four-match series.
(Reporting by Richard Sydenham, Editing by John Mehaffey)
* Hosts post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at tea)
* Azhar quits as one-day captain after heavy defeat in Australia