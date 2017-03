(Fixes number of overs in first paragraph after correction by official scorers)

WELLINGTON Feb 18 New Zealand declared their second innings closed on 680-8 declared, setting India a victory target of 435 runs in 67 overs, before lunch on the fifth day of the second test at Wellington's Basin Reserve on Tuesday.

Scores: New Zealand 192 (I. Sharma 6-51, M. Shami 4-70) & 680-8 (B. McCullum 302, BJ Watling 124, J. Neesham 137 not out; Zaheer Khan 5-170) v India 438 (A. Rahane 118, S. Dhawan 98, MS Dhoni 68). (Compiled by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ian Ransom)