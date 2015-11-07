MOHALI, India Nov 7 Spin duo Simon Harmer and Imran Tahir tormented India's batsmen by claiming four wickets apiece to leave South Africa needing 218 runs to win the first test on Saturday.

After part-timer Stiaan van Zyl dismissed rival captain Virat Kohli to earn the breakthrough, off-spinner Harmer (4-61) and leggie Tahir (4-48) ripped through India's middle and lower order as the hosts, resuming on 125-2, folded for 200.

For India, Cheteshwar Pujara made 77, the highest individual score in a spin-dominated first match of a four-test series.

While South Africa have a modest target to chase, the Proteas still need to better their first innings display, when they were bundled out for just 184.