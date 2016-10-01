KOLKATA Oct 1 Wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha's battling half-century helped India reach 316 before the hosts were dismissed in their first innings against New Zealand on the second morning of the second test at Eden Gardens on Saturday.

Resuming on 239-7, India, who lead the three-test series 1-0, added some valuable runs through their lower-order batsmen, with Saha (54 not out) completing his third test fifty.

Fast bowler Matt Henry, who took two catches in the morning, was the most successful of the New Zealand bowlers with three wickets, while Trent Boult, Neil Wagner and Jeetan Patel all picked up two apiece. (Writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)