LONDON Aug 21 India were bowled out for 300 runs in their first innings, trailing England by 291 runs, on the fourth day of the fourth test at the Oval on Sunday.

Scores: England 591-6 declared (I. Bell 235, K. Pietersen 175) v India 300 (R. Dravid 146 not out) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)