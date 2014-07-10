UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
NOTTINGHAM, England, July 10 India were bowled out for 457 runs in their first innings on the second day of the first test against England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Thursday.
Scores: India 457 all out (Vijay 146, M.S. Dhoni 82, Kumar 58, Shami 51 ; Anderson 3-123) v England (Reporting by Sam Holden; editing by Toby Davis)
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams