UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
RAJKOT, India Nov 13 England declared their second innings on 260 for three, setting India 310 to win the opening test on the final day on Sunday.
England captain Alastair Cook was out on 130, while Haseeb Hameed made 82. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.