VISAKHAPATNAM, India Nov 18 India were all out for 455 in their first innings against England on the second day of the second test on Friday.

India captain Virat Kohli top scored for the hosts with 167 while Cheteshwar Pujara scored 119.

James Anderson and Moeen Ali picked up three wickets each for the touring side. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)