VISAKHAPATNAM, India Nov 19 England were dismissed for 255 before tea on the third day of the second test on Saturday, giving India a first-innings lead of 200 runs.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up five wickets for 67 runs. India decided not to enforce the follow-on.

Ben Stokes, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow all hit half-centuries for England. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Nick Mulvenney)