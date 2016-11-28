MOHALI, India Nov 28 India were dismissed for 417 runs to take a first innings lead of 134 runs against England on day three of the third test at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.

Ravindra Jadeja struck a career-best 90, while Jayant Yadav made 55 in a strong lower-order performance by the hosts, who lead the five-test series 1-0.

Jadeja added a match-high 97 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored 72 before being dismissed in the morning session.

The all-rounder then raised 80 with Jayant, who notched up his maiden test fifty.

Ben Stokes was the pick of the English bowlers, claiming 5-73. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Mohali; Editing by John O'Brien)