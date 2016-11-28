UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MOHALI, India Nov 28 India were dismissed for 417 runs to take a first innings lead of 134 runs against England on day three of the third test at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Monday.
Ravindra Jadeja struck a career-best 90, while Jayant Yadav made 55 in a strong lower-order performance by the hosts, who lead the five-test series 1-0.
Jadeja added a match-high 97 runs with Ravichandran Ashwin, who scored 72 before being dismissed in the morning session.
The all-rounder then raised 80 with Jayant, who notched up his maiden test fifty.
Ben Stokes was the pick of the English bowlers, claiming 5-73. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Mohali; Editing by John O'Brien)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.