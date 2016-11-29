UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MOHALI, India Nov 29 England were bowled out for 236 in their second innings, setting India 103 to win the third test at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium on Tuesday.
Resuming day four on 78-4, England lost three wickets in the morning before being dismissed in the post-lunch session.
Joe Root top-scored for the tourists with a defiant 78, while opener Haseeb Hamid, playing down the order after breaking his finger, remained not out on 59.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the home bowlers, claiming 3-81.
India lead the five-match series 1-0 with Mumbai hosting the next test from Dec. 8. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Mohali; Editing by John O'Brien)
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.