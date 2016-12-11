MUMBAI Dec 11 Virat Kohli scored 235 before India were all out for 631, a lead of 231 runs, in their first innings on the fourth day of the fourth and penultimate test against England on Sunday.

India's number nine batsman Jayant Yadav (104) hit his maiden test century, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the most successful bowler for England claiming 4-192. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)