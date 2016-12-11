UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia seal series 4-1 after record Warner-Head stand
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
MUMBAI Dec 11 Virat Kohli scored 235 before India were all out for 631, a lead of 231 runs, in their first innings on the fourth day of the fourth and penultimate test against England on Sunday.
India's number nine batsman Jayant Yadav (104) hit his maiden test century, while leg-spinner Adil Rashid was the most successful bowler for England claiming 4-192. (Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
* Babar, Sharjeel offer some resistance (Updates with Australia win)
Jan 26 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the fifth and final One Day International between Australia and Pakistan on Thursday in Adelaide, Australia Australia won toss and decided to bat Australia: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (capt), Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade, James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood Pakistan: Azhar Ali (capt), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Ria
CAPE TOWN, Jan 25 AB de Villiers's sparkling half century could not prevent Sri Lanka from snatching a five-wicket victory with one ball to spare as they capitalised on six dropped catches by South Africa in the third Twenty20 on Wednesday.