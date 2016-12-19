Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
CHENNAI Dec 19 Karun Nair made a triple century as India declared their first innings at 759 for seven, a lead of 282 runs, on day four of the fifth and final test against England on Monday.
Nair top-scored with an unbeaten 303 and Ravichandran Ashwin (67) and Ravindra Jadeja (51) hit half-centuries in India's highest ever total at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.
India hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.