CHENNAI Dec 19 Karun Nair made a triple century as India declared their first innings at 759 for seven, a lead of 282 runs, on day four of the fifth and final test against England on Monday.

Nair top-scored with an unbeaten 303 and Ravichandran Ashwin (67) and Ravindra Jadeja (51) hit half-centuries in India's highest ever total at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ed Osmond)