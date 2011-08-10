Cricket-India declare first innings on 687-6
Feb 10 Hosts India piled up 687 for six before declaring their first innings after tea on day two of their one-off test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.
Aug 10 England dismissed India for 224 on the opening day of the third test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday.
(Editing by John Mehaffey) (Editing by John Mehaffey)
Feb 10 Hosts India piled up 687 for six before declaring their first innings after tea on day two of their one-off test against Bangladesh at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Friday.
* Hosts post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at tea)
* Azhar quits as one-day captain after heavy defeat in Australia