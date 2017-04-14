April 14 Royal Challengers Bangalore's West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree claimed his first Indian Premier League hat-trick on his debut against the Mumbai Indians, taking the wickets of Parthiv Patel, Mitch McClenaghan and Rohit Sharma on Friday.

The 36-year-old Badree, bowling his second over, tossed the ball up towards Patel but the left-handed batsman got his timing all wrong as he sent it straight towards Chris Gayle at short extra cover.

McClenaghan was the next to go as the New Zealand international misjudged a low full toss from Badree to give Mandeep Singh, at long on, a simple catch. Badree completed his hat-trick with a delightful googly which shattered Sharma's stumps.

Badree, who also claimed the wicket of Nitish Rana later in the innings to finish with figures of four for nine in his four overs, is the 12th man in IPL history to take a hat-trick. (Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)