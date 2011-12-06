MUMBAI Dec 6 India's Virat Kohli has been reprimanded for showing dissent at an umpire's decision after being given out during his side's 16-run loss to West Indies in their one-day international in Ahmedabad on Monday.

The 23-year-old was reluctant to leave the crease after the lbw decision, which was a breach of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) code of conduct.

The stylish right-handed batsman pleaded guilty to the charge and accepted the proposed sanction, hence there was no need for a formal hearing, the ICC said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Accepting umpires' decisions is part and parcel of playing cricket and on this occasion Virat clearly showed dissent when he had been given out," match referee David Boon said in the statement.

Kohli, named man of the match for his 117 on Friday in the second ODI, which India won by five wickets, was given out on 20 by umpire Sudhir Asnani off debutant West Indies spinner Sunil Narine's bowling.

India lead the five-match ODI series 2-1, with the last two ODIs on Thursday (Indore) and Sunday (Chennai).