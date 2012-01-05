Cricket-Dumped Maddinson to return for NSW after taking break
SYDNEY, Feb 23 Dumped test batsman Nic Maddinson is poised to return to first-class cricket after being named in the New South Wales squad for a Sheffield Shield clash against Tasmania.
SYDNEY Jan 5 India batsman Virat Kohli was fined half of his match fee on Thursday for responding to barracking from the crowd by gesturing at them with his middle finger on day two of the second test against Australia.
India spent all day in the field at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Wednesday, taking just one wicket as the Australian batsmen ran rampant and put themselves in a good position to go 2-0 up in the series.
Kohli, fielding at the boundary for much of the day, tweeted that he had been sorely provoked before responding with the finger gesture.
"I agree cricketers dont have to retaliate. What when the crowd says the worst things about your mother and sister. The worst I've heard," he posted on his twitter page (twitter.com/imvkohli).
India team spokesman GS Walia told reporters on Thursday that match referee Ranjan Madugalle had fined Kohli 50 percent of his match fee for the offense.
The player had pleaded guilty and was sorry for his action, Walia added.
The four-match series has so far been played largely in a good spirit, in stark contrast with the 2008 Sydney test which was marred by accusations that India spinner Harbhajan Singh had racially abused Australia's Andrew Symonds.
PUNE, India, Feb 23 Australia captain Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat against a spin-heavy India in the first match of the four-test series between the top two teams in the world on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the first Test between India and Australia on Thursday in Pune, India Australia won toss and decided to bat India: Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (capt), Ajinkya Rahane, Wriddhiman Saha, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jayant Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma Australia: David Warner, Matt Renshaw, Steven Smith (capt), Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade, Steve O'Keefe, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Star