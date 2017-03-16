(Adds BCCI mini-statement)

By Amlan Chakraborty

RANCHI, India, March 16 Virat Kohli should be fit to continue for India after injuring his shoulder during the first day of the third test against Australia, team bosses suggested on Thursday.

The India captain missed much of the day's play after damaging his right shoulder while fielding near the boundary.

Deputy Ajinkya Rahane took over.

But the Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement on its website that scans had shown "no serious concerns".

"The BCCI medical team confirms that Indian captain Virat Kohli is presently undergoing treatment to recuperate from a strain in his right shoulder," it said.

"Relevant investigations have revealed that there are no serious concerns which will hamper his speedy recovery ... He will continue to receive treatment, which will assist him to participate in the rest of the match."

The 28-year-old suffered the injury when he fell awkwardly after diving to stop a Peter Handscomb drive close to the long-on boundary in the 40th over of the day. The batsmen ran three.

"In his intent to save that one run, he stopped the ball and landed on his right shoulder when he rolled over," said India's fielding coach R Sridhar.

"The impact was quite heavy because of the momentum he was carrying. There was shock on his right shoulder."

Sridhar said the prognosis on Kohli would be clearer in the morning, following a scan.

Rahane's subdued leadership was in stark contrast to Kohli's firebrand captaincy but Sridhar was impressed with how the India vice-captain responded to the challenge.

"He was taking advice from (Ravichandran) Ashwin and Ishant Sharma, the seniors in the team. It was quite democratic. Ajinkya did a good job there.

"In Virat's absence, he kept the energy level, positioned himself in the outfield and made sure he was communicating well with the bowlers."

Australia will resume day two of the penultimate test of the series on 299 for four in the first test at Ranchi's Jharkhand Cricket Association Stadium. (Additional reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Neville Dalton)