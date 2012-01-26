By Nick Mulvenney
| ADELAIDE
ADELAIDE Jan 26 India batsman Virat Kohli said
his maiden test century in the fourth test on Thursday was a
fitting riposte to "drunken" Australian fans who have heckled
him from the stands throughout the series.
Kohli was fined half of his match fee in the second test in
Sydney for responding to barracking from the crowd by gesturing
at them with his middle finger.
After struggling early in the tour and coming under pressure
for his place in the side, the 23-year-old scored a half century
in the third test in Perth and followed that up with the first
century of the series from an Indian batsman on Thursday.
"In Sydney, they were after me because I hadn't scored any
runs, and today they were (angry) because I got a hundred. It
hasn't changed only the reason has," he told reporters.
"It is really, really frustrating at times, they say things
which shouldn't be said on a cricket field.
"If they come here to enjoy a game of cricket, they should
do that and not get drunk and abuse cricket players. It's not
fair, if the players say anything they're fined and banned.
"To give it back verbally and then score a hundred is even
better," he added.
Kohli stuttered on 99 runs and, after almost being run out,
had a verbal altercation with Australian bowler Ben Hilfenhaus
which resulted in Ricky Ponting acting as peacemaker.
"I like to play my cricket like that. I like to give it
back," Kohli said.
"They sledge when they get frustrated, and obviously it was
hot out there, and they were sledging us to ruin our
concentration. During that partnership, they were really, really
low."
LEARNING CURVE
Kohli, already a proven performer in the one-day game, said
his success after a faltering start in test cricket showed that
more patience was required when youngsters are trying to break
into the India team.
"Some people have great starts to a certain format, some
take some time," he said.
"You have to be patient with someone who comes in. They are
good enough and when they are mentally tough enough they will be
more consistent in test cricket.
"I'm learning every game and as long as I can perform and
learn at the same time, I'm going to become a better cricketer.
"I always wanted to be a successful test cricketer for India
and hopefully this is the start for me."
India are already 3-0 down in the series and finished the
third day of the fourth test 382 runs behind the Australians but
Kohli said he thought victory was still possible.
"The ball's turning square now and with (spinner Ravi)
Ashwin bowling well now, you never know," he said.
"If we can get two or three wickets early on in the morning,
we still have two days of the test to try and chase down the
score they set."
