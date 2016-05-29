May 29 Sunrisers Hyderabad's David Warner led them to a maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Sunday after the bowlers derailed Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) chase to fashion an eight-run victory.

Australian Warner (69) led from the front, top scoring for his side to steer Hyderabad to 208-7 after opting to bat at Bangalore's M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Australian then returned to marshal his bowlers, who staged a stunning comeback after Chris Gayle (76) and Virat Kohli (54) had threatened to take the game away.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, the highest wicket-taker in this year's competition, conceded only nine runs in the final over to dash Bangalore's hopes of being third time lucky in the final of the Twenty20 competition.

Warner and Shikhar Dhawan (28) added 63 runs to give Hyderabad a decent start. They lost Moises Henriques cheaply but Warner joined up with Yuvraj Singh (38) to consolidate the innings.

Warner fell in the 14th over and Yuvraj in the 17th but Ben Cutting's 15-ball blitz ensured they had enough on the board for their bowlers.

Cutting (39 not out) smacked fellow Australian Shane Watson for three sixes in the final over of the innings as Hyderabad plundered 52 runs off the last three overs to breach the 200-mark.

Watson endured a terrible outing with the ball, conceding 61 runs in his four wicketless overs.

DIFFICULT TARGET

The target was difficult but not beyond a Bangalore team boasting a top order that would send shivers down the spine of any team in the world.

Gayle looked ominous too as the West Indian southpaw smacked eight sixes in his two-run-a-ball blitz, dominating his 114-run opening partnership with Kohli.

The match seemed to be slipping away when Cutting (2-35), whose all-round display earned him the man-of-the-match award, dismissed Gayle to bring much-needed relief to Hyderabad.

Skipper Kohli's form, however, meant Bangalore were still very much in the contest. Four of the seven centuries in this year's IPL had come from Kohli's bat and the tournament's top scorer needed just 32 balls to race to his fifty.

Barinder Sran bowled the Indian test captain to bring Hyderabad back into the match and Bipul Sharma dismissed the talismanic AB de Villiers (five) cheaply to choke Bangalore who managed 200-7 in their 20 overs. (Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in New Delhi; editing by Ken Ferris; editing by ...)