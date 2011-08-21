(Updates at lunch)

LONDON Aug 21 India were 218 runs for six wickets in their first innings, trailing England by 373 runs, at lunch on the fourth day of the fourth test at the Oval on Sunday.

Scores: England 591-6 declared (I. Bell 235, K. Pietersen 175) v India 218-6 (R. Dravid 109 not out) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)