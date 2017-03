WELLINGTON Feb 18 Brendon McCullum became the first New Zealand batsmen to score a test match triple century when he achieved the landmark during the fifth day of the second test against India at the Basin Reserve on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old McCullum had resumed on 281 and brought up the milestone with a late cut to surpass the 299 that Martin Crowe scored against Sri Lanka on the same ground in 1991 and move to 302 with New Zealand on 625 for six. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ken Ferris)