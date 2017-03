LONDON, July 12 England's Joe Root and James Anderson shared a test record 10th- wicket partnership in the first test against India on Saturday.

The pair surpassed the previous best of 163 runs shortly before lunch, having moved England past India's first-innings total of 457.

Australia's Phil Hughes and Ashton Agar shared the previous record last-wicket partnership on the same Trent Bridge ground in last year's Ashes series in England. (Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)