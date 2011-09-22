NEW DELHI, Sept 22 Former India captain Mansur Ali Khan Pataudi has died aged 70 following a lung infection, local media reported on Thursday.

Pataudi had been suffering from a lung disease which worsened rapidly, a doctor at the Delhi hospital where he was being treated was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

Considered one of India's finest captains, Pataudi made his test debut in Delhi against England in 1961 and played the last of his 46 tests against West Indies in 1975 in Mumbai.

Pataudi is survived by his actress wife Sharmila Tagore and three children, two of whom are also actors.

