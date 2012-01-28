By Nick Mulvenney
ADELAIDE Jan 28 Charges of complacency aimed at
India are only likely to intensify after they fell to a crushing
4-0 series defeat in Australia and an eighth successive loss in
overseas tests on Saturday.
The news conference after a fourth emphatic defeat in the
series, this time by 298 runs, opened with the team's media
manager denying reports back home that a "senior player" -
namely Rahul Dravid - would be retiring.
It continued with stand-in captain Virender Sehwag
suggesting that all teams suffer poor runs of form and India
should just put the humiliating reverse by behind them.
"If you look at the Australian team, they were struggling as
well in the Ashes last year and they got out for 47 in South
Africa, so it happens with every team so we have to rebuild the
team," he said.
"There are experienced players in our team, they are well
aware of that and they are working on that, one bad series
doesn't make any difference for them, so they are working hard
on their batting skills and they'll find a way.
"The best way out is to forget what happened and concentrate
on what we will do in coming matches and coming series and
practised hard and plan well and execute your plans in the
game," he added.
By saying the team needed to be rebuilt, Sehwag made it
clear that would not mean the retirement of some of the golden
generation of batsmen who arrived in Australia hopeful of
winning a first test series Down Under.
"I don't think (changes) are due because the same team
played in the last couple of years when we became the number one
team in the world with the same batting and bowling lineup," he
said.
Sachin Tendulkar had a reasonable series despite failing to
capture his 100th international century but Dravid, VVS Laxman,
captain Mahendra Singh Doni and opener Sehwag himself were all
huge disappointments.
The inexperienced Virat Kohli was the only Indian batsman to
score a century in any of the four tests.
Sehwag understood the frustration of fans but said it was at
moments like these, not just successes like the 50-over World
Cup triumph last year, that the support of the fans was
necessary.
"When we won the World Cup everyone was happy and cheering
for Team India, and now the time we need the support of the fans
and everybody, they should back their own team," he said.
The 33-year-old, who averaged 24.75 runs over the series,
said accusations the India team simply did not care enough about
losing a test series were well wide of the mark.
"It's very unfair," he said. "I think everybody cares about
their performances, about India losing the game.
"We are very passionate about our game and passionate about
our team and it's a shame that people are talking about that.
"If you lose the game you should work it out what went wrong
and come back and perform well in our next games. We are trying
that, but it's not happening and it doesn't mean that we are
happy to lose here."
