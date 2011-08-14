MUMBAI Aug 14 "RIP. World's No.1 test team"
screamed the Times of India's front page headline on Sunday as
former players joined angry media in blaming selectors for
India's limp series loss to England.
"India gift crown on a platter," the sports page of the same
newspaper lamented after Saturday's innings and 242 runs loss in
the third test meant a first series defeat as captain for
Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
The newspaper also gave a graphic detail of how India were
"shamed and dethroned" while the Hindustan Times headline said
the team, idolised by the majority of India's 1.2 billion
cricket-obsessed population, had gone "from kings to commoners."
India arrived in England as the number one test team in the
world, fresh from their 50-over World Cup victory on home turf,
but the morale-sapping losses in the first three matches of the
four-test series handed England the top spot.
The tourists have been found wanting in all departments of
the game -- their batsmen have failed to post big totals, the
bowlers have been wayward and the fielders have floored
opportunities that have come their way.
Former Australia captain Ian Chappell blamed the selectors
for the disastrous performance of the Indian cricketers.
"The selectors' failure to address issues like an aging
batting line-up, a declining off-spinner and substandard
fielding in the five-day game, has finally come home to roost,"
he said in a column published in the Hindustan Times.
Former India all-rounder Mohinder Amarnath said it was time
for some serious soul-searching for the selectors.
"The fact is that our batting, which has looked completely
out of sorts, got exposed to a formidable bowling attack (for
the first time) in a long time," Amarnath said in a column
published in the Times of India.
"Even at the end of their careers, we expect the likes of
Dravid, Tendulkar and Laxman to bail us out and when they don't
we see the results. I feel this is a genuine concern for Indian
cricket.
INVEST IN FUTURE
"The selectors have a tough job ahead of them. They need to
sit and think about the future. They need to build players who
can step into the big shoes and they have a job on their hands."
Anil Kumble, the former India leg-spinner and the country's
highest wicket-taker in both tests and one-day internationals,
said it was time for Indian cricket to invest in the future.
"You need to ensure who's the next four or five batsmen that
you are going to invest in and then those batsmen will have to
be given the long rope," former India captain Kumble told the
CNN-IBN channel.
"Give them the confidence so that they can prosper. It needs
to be done that way.
"You might not end up getting (back) to the number one
position quickly but then you don't want to lose out from number
two to number six or seven."
Kumble said the youngsters needed to be properly groomed to
perform at the test level.
"We do have some good players. People like Virat Kohli,
Cheteshwar Pujara and then you have Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina
and Yuvraj Singh.
"All these guys have to be given that responsibility that
they are the guys who are going to take the Indian team forward.
"You need to invest in them and get some youngsters in and
ensure that they are given the time to settle in and do well at
the test level."
The final test of the series starts on Thursday before the
teams play a Twenty20 international and five one-dayers.
