Cricket-Cook "drained" by England captain job, says Strauss
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.
(updates at end of match)
Aug 13 England beat India by an innings and 242 runs on the fourth day of the third test at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Saturday to take a 3-0 lead in the four-match series.
Scores: India 224 (MS Dhoni 77; S. Broad 4-53, T. Bresnan 4-62) & 244 (MS Dhoni 74 not out; J. Anderson 4-85) v England 710-7 declared (A. Cook 294, A. Strauss 87, K. Pietersen 63, E. Morgan 104, T. Bresnan 53 not out) (Editing by Tom Pilcher)
LONDON, Feb 6 Alastair Cook was "drained" by the demands of being England test captain and felt new blood was needed in the role, England director of cricket Andrew Strauss said on Monday.
Feb 6 Alastair Cook was never the most innovative England cricket captain, his batting was designed to soothe rather than stir the blood and his personality was so cautious that it was little wonder he never featured when flashy sports awards were being handed out.
Feb 6 Factbox on opening batsman Alastair Cook, who stepped down as England test captain on Monday.