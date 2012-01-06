SYDNEY, Jan 6 Australia beat India by an innings and 68 runs in the second test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

The hosts wrapped up victory after tea on the fourth day to take a 2-0 lead in the four-match series.

Scores:

India 400 (G. Gambhir 83, S. Tendulkar 80, V. Laxman 66, R. Ashwin 62; B. Hilfenhaus 5-106) and 191 (M.Dhoni 57 not out; J. Pattinson 4-43, B. Hilfenhaus 3-51, P.Siddle 3-55) v Australia 659-4 dec (M. Clarke 329 not out, M. Hussey 150 not out; R.Ponting 134; Z. Khan 3-122)

