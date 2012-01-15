PERTH, Jan 15 Australia beat India by an innings and 37 runs in the third test on Sunday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series.

Scores:

India 171 (V. Kohli 75; B. Hilfenhaus 4-54) and 161 (B. Hilfenhaus 4-43, P. Siddle 3-42) v Australia 369 (D. Warner 180, E. Cowan 74; U. Yadav 5-93)

