Cricket-Australia's Voges ends test career with second best batting average
SYDNEY, Feb 14 Australia's Adam Voges has retired from international cricket, signing off with a test batting average second only to the great Don Bradman.
PERTH, Jan 15 Australia beat India by an innings and 37 runs in the third test on Sunday to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the four-match series.
Scores:
India 171 (V. Kohli 75; B. Hilfenhaus 4-54) and 161 (B. Hilfenhaus 4-43, P. Siddle 3-42) v Australia 369 (D. Warner 180, E. Cowan 74; U. Yadav 5-93)
MUMBAI, Feb 14 Australia skipper Steve Smith believes a test series victory over an all-conquering India side on their home soil could provide the kind of memories that would inspire the country's cricketers for generations to come.
MUMBAI, Feb 14 India have kept faith with the 16-man squad that cruised to victory in the one-off test against Bangladesh for the first two matches of the home series against Australia starting next week.