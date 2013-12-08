Dec 8 South Africa beat India by 134 runs in a rain-reduced second one-day international at Kingsmead on Sunday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series: South Africa 280-6 off 49 overs (Q. de Kock 106, H. Amla 100; Mohammed Shami 3-48) India 146 all out off 35.1 overs (S. Raina 36; L. Tsotsobe 4-25, D. Steyn 3-17). (Compiled by Nick Said in Cape Town; editing by Justin Palmer; nick.said@thomsonreuters.com +27832722948 Messaging nick.said.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; To sign up for our Global Sports Forum chatroom, click here)